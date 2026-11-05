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Friday ceremony set for completed Woodward Park renovations

Public Radio Tulsa | By Dan Potter
Published November 5, 2026 at 1:40 PM CST
The bridge at Woodward Park as of August 2026.
Tulsa Parks
Municipal officials will host a ribbon cutting Friday at Woodward Park, which has been under renovation for more than a year.

The City of Tulsa's Parks Department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday to celebrate the completion of the Woodward Park North Ponds Improvement Project, a collaboration between the Parks and Water & Sewer Departments.

The $6.7 million dollar project began in June 2025. It includes the reconstruction of the park's lower ponds, restoration of the waterfall system, accessibility improvements, enhanced landscaping, and replacement of a nearly 100-year-old stormwater pipe beneath the park.

Located at the intersection of 21st and Peoria, Woodward Park covers almost 45 acres. Purchased by the city in 1909, it is the city’s second oldest public park. Owen Park, on the northwest corner of the IDL, is the oldest.
Local & Regional
Dan Potter
Dan Potter joined Public Radio Tulsa this month as our new News Director! Dan’s is a familiar voice having been on the air for seventeen years at KRMG where most recently he anchored Tulsa’s #1 morning show. Potter’s been a PRT Sustainer since 2021 and even donated a car to support us last year.
See stories by Dan Potter