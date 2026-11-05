Friday ceremony set for completed Woodward Park renovations

The City of Tulsa's Parks Department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday to celebrate the completion of the Woodward Park North Ponds Improvement Project, a collaboration between the Parks and Water & Sewer Departments.

The $6.7 million dollar project began in June 2025. It includes the reconstruction of the park's lower ponds, restoration of the waterfall system, accessibility improvements, enhanced landscaping, and replacement of a nearly 100-year-old stormwater pipe beneath the park.

Located at the intersection of 21st and Peoria, Woodward Park covers almost 45 acres. Purchased by the city in 1909, it is the city’s second oldest public park. Owen Park, on the northwest corner of the IDL, is the oldest.