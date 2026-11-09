Webster students, teacher involved in fatal turnpike wreck

Tulsa Public Schools officials confirmed the death of a Webster High School student Monday in a wreck on the Turner Turnpike while returning to Tulsa from a statewide convention.

According to an incident report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a TPS-owned Suburban collided with a semi-truck near Chandler around 12:45 p.m. Seven students and a teacher were in the vehicle at the time.

According to TPS, the students were juniors and seniors who were headed back to Tulsa from the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils' state convention in Norman.

The wreck prompted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to shut down the Turner Turnpike and reroute eastbound traffic at mile marker 168.

In a written statement issued Monday evening, TPS officials said support counselors will be stationed at the west Tulsa school for students and staff.

"We are heartbroken by this devastating loss and extend our deepest condolences to the student's family, friends, classmates, and the entire Webster community. We are also keeping those who were injured, as well as their families and everyone affected, in our thoughts as we hope for their full recovery."

TPS has canceled Monday night’s board of education meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.