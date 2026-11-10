Union Public Schools proposes $200 million bond package

Without debate, Union Public Schools' board approved a request Monday night to send a $200 million bond package to voters in early 2027.

The five-year proposal will be on the Feb. 9, 2027 ballot and has two propositions.

Proposition 1 would provide $193 million for textbooks and building improvements, such as new roofs and new classroom furniture.

Along with $36 million earmarked for security needs, almost $70 million of Proposition 1 would go towards repairing and replacing heating and air conditioning systems at buildings across the district.

“We know how vitally important our heating and air conditioning systems are throughout the district,” Union Superintendent John Federline said. “We saw some of that earlier this year when we had a record-breaking heat wave at the start of school. That would be just as important when temperatures plunge over the winter.”

Proposition 2 would provide $7 million for transportation needs. Under state law, transportation bond proposals must be listed separately.

Federline confirmed after the meeting that this proposal will replace the district’s 2023 bond package if approved by voters and would maintain the current millage rate for Union’s attendance area.

