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TCC, "The Moth" bringing storytellers to downtown stage

Public Radio Tulsa | By Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton
Published November 12, 2026 at 3:20 PM CST
Tulsa Community College's Thomas K. McKeon Center for Creativity hosts the workshop Saturday
Tulsa Community College
Tulsa Community College's Thomas K. McKeon Center for Creativity will host a storyteller showcase Saturday in collaboration with "The Moth."

The organization behind “The Moth Radio Hour” is hosting a storytelling event Saturday at Tulsa Community College’s Thomas McKeon Center for Creativity.

”We've been able to help empower Tulsans to tell their stories and help lift Tulsa voices,” Annina Collier said.

Collier is the Dean for TCC’s Center for Creativity, a producer for “The Moth” and the host of Saturday’s event.

Storytellers from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and New Mexico will take the stage Saturday to present true, personal tales developed through a two-week intensive workshop. TCC and the Moth have collaborated on more than a dozen storytelling workshops over the last six years, including The Moth’s first session for the deaf community.

Saturday’s event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at TCC’s Center for Creativity at 9th Street and Boston Avenue. It will also be livestreamed. Attendees are encouraged to reserve seats in advance through Eventbrite.

TCC is an underwriter of Public Radio Tulsa.

Local & Regional
Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton
Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton joined KWGS' staff in October 2026.
See stories by Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton