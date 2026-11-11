Mayor Nichols delivers second State of the City address

City of Tulsa Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols gave his State of the City address Tuesday evening saying, "The state of our city is strong now and it’s growing stronger every single day.”

Nichols delivered his assessment of the health of the city at the Fire Training Safety Center in north Tulsa.

“I’m proud to report that we are meeting our challenges with the honesty, tolerance, curiosity, perseverance, and hope I spoke about on my first day as your mayor," he said. "And, because we are, we are on the cusp of Tulsa’s next great renaissance!”

Nichols recited a long list of accomplishments, starting with the city’s revenues outpacing spending for the first time since 2022.

The mayor pointed out that they achieved that positive cash flow while still driving down homelessness, increasing the amount of available, affordable housing, investing $100 million in rehabbing roads and infrastructure, and starting a five-year, $500 million project to repair the city’s aging sewer and storm water lines.

Nichols also congratulated the state’s newly elected officials and suggested that everyone cross partisan divides to work together to better the city.

Watch Mayor Nichols' entire State of the City address on YouTube.

