How did your opinion about abortion change as a result of a particular experience?

There are many experiences one can have that might change their mind regarding a complex issue. You might change your mind after talking with a friend who has a different viewpoint or experiencing something firsthand.

NPR's Morning Edition would like to hear from you if you have had an experience that made you think differently about abortion. Were you once anti-abortion, but a conversation with someone had you rethinking your viewpoint? Did you have an abortion and later regretted it? Have you ever had an abortion, even though you never thought you would?

Please fill out this form and a producer may be in touch about an interview for an upcoming show.

