© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are you honoring a loved one this Memorial Day? Tell us about them

By Suzanne Nuyen
Published May 12, 2025 at 12:17 PM CDT
Some 37,000 US flags stand planted as part of a Memorial Day Flag Garden by the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Boston Common on May 25, 2024.
Joseph Prezioso
/
AFP via Getty Images
Some 37,000 US flags stand planted as part of a Memorial Day Flag Garden by the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Boston Common on May 25, 2024.

Every year on the last Monday in May, the U.S. observes Memorial Day in honor of deceased military service members. To commemorate this date, NPR wants to know whom you are honoring.

Have you lost a loved one in service to the U.S.? Share your story with NPR, and it could appear in the Up First newsletter on May 26. Please share your responses by Friday, May 16.

See some of your responses — and get the news you need to start your day — by subscribing to our newsletter.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR National News
Suzanne Nuyen
[Copyright 2024 NPR]