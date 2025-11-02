Kenyan runners win men's and women's races in New York City Marathon

Benson Kipruto, 34, and Hellen Obiri, 35, both from Kenya, secured victory in the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Kipruto, an Olympic bronze medalist, narrowly beat fellow Kenyan Alexander Mutiso by .03 seconds in the Pro Men's race, as both men finished with a time of 2:08:09. Albert Korir, also of Kenya, landed in the third spot with a time of 2:08:57.

"I knew it was going to be a tight race," Kipruto said during a press conference Sunday afternoon. "I'm so happy to have my fourth win over a major marathon."

Obiri, a three-time Olympic medalist, won the Pro Women's race with a time of 2:19:51. Her fellow Kenyans Sharon Lokedi and Sheila Chepkirui came in second and third respectively. While Kipruto's victory marked his first NYC Marathon win, it was Obiri's second. She first won the women's race in 2023.

Ishika Samant / Getty Images / Getty Images Hellen Obiri of Kenya reacts while crossing the finish line after winning the Pro Women's division during the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Kipruto won the bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games marathon with a time of 2:07:00. He also won marathons in Tokyo in 2024, Chicago in 2022 and Boston in 2021.

More than 55,000 people are estimated to have participated in the 26.2 mile marathon, with the race spanning all five boroughs across five bridges.

Heralded as the largest marathon in the world, it draws participants from over 150 countries, according to New York Road Runners, a nonprofit that produces the marathon. The race has been held almost every year since 1970 on the first Sunday in November and runners can fundraise for a charity. More than 600 charity partners were represented by runners in Sunday's race, with millions of dollars raised.

Celebrities have also taken part in the race throughout the years, including actress Jennifer Connelly and chef Gregory Gourdet. Sunday's race was no different, with hip-hop star N.O.R.E., MTV Catfish host Nev Schulman and others running.

This year's race was notable for the participation of the former men's world record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, who made his debut in the event — three days before his 41st birthday. Kipchoge — who was the Olympic marathon champion in 2016 and 2020 — finished in 17th place with a time of 2:14:36.

The total guaranteed prize purse for the NYC marathon is $969,000, with $100,000 given to each of the male and female open division winners.

Marcel Hug, 39, of Switzerland, a seven-time Paralympic champion, won the men's wheelchair division on Sunday with a time of 1:30:16. American Susannah Scaroni, 34, a defending champion of the women's wheelchair division, won the category again with a time of 1:42:10.

Each of the male and female wheelchair division winners won $50,000, the largest wheelchair division prize in race history.

