Iran hits oil tanker off Dubai as fighting continues on all fronts

Iran attacked and set on fire a massive Kuwaiti oil tanker off Dubai overnight, raising concerns about leakage, but on Tuesday city officials said the blaze had been extinguished "with no oil spill occurring or any injuries recorded."

Early Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense said it was defending the country against missiles and drones fired by Iran.

As Gulf states increasingly suffer the fallout from the war, with Saudi Arabia also reporting drone attacks overnight, Iran's foreign minister stressed the strikes were against U.S. targets, not "brotherly" countries .

Meanwhile, a wave of attacks was reported in central Israel , with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) saying rescuers were on the way to the scenes of impact and Israeli media reporting injuries.

For its part, the IDF said it had completed a series of strikes on government infrastructure in Tehran.

The IDF also said Israeli forces were pushing ahead with their campaign against Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, noting they had "destroyed warehouses where numerous weapons caches, headquarters, underground shafts, and a rocket launcher were located."

But Israel has also reported more losses in Lebanon, announcing three more of its soldiers had died.

Here are more Tuesday updates from the Iran war:

Pentagon to hold briefing

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are scheduled to give a press conference about the war on Iran at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. It will be the first time they take questions from reporters on the war since March 19.On Monday, President Trump repeated the assertion that Iran wants a deal, despite that country's denials, but warned the U.S. may try to seize Iran's oil and Kharg Island — or even "blow it up."He also said the U.S. would not only destroy Iranian electric plants and oil wells but also "possibly all desalinization plants" if Tehran did not open the Strait of Hormuz.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said later in the day that Trump still wants to reach a deal with Iran before the April 6 deadline he set last week. She said talks with Iran are progressing, adding that what Tehran says publicly differs from what it tells U.S. officials in private. Trump has said he is in talks with Iran's parliamentary speaker.On Tuesday, U.S. Central Command said in a statement that Commander Adm. Brad Cooper had met with Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir in a two-day visit to Israel.

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"The two leaders discussed progress made during ongoing operations to eliminate Iran's ability to project power in meaningful ways outside its borders," the statement said.

"Cooper visited with U.S. troops deployed to multiple locations in support of Operation Epic Fury. He recognized more than 40 service members with medals for their exceptional performance during the first weeks of the operation."

UNSC meets after Peacekeeper deaths

The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting after the killing of three U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon. Israel has invaded the country's south, and fighting with Hezbollah militants has intensified there.

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Displaced people warm up around a fire outside their tent along Beirut's seafront area on March 30, 2026.

All three of the U.N. peacekeepers killed were from Indonesia, which has also pledged to send troops for a future international force in Gaza. One was killed by what Indonesia's Foreign Ministry called indirect artillery fire. Two others by what the U.N. called an explosion of unknown origin that destroyed their vehicle.

Indonesia's foreign minister is calling for a swift, thorough and transparent investigation.

Israel says it's trying to figure out whether its troops — or Hezbollah — were responsible. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that his military's aims in Iran are beyond halfway complete, but that Israel is widening its invasion of Lebanon. The latest attacks hit Beirut's southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, in Lebanon's east. Among the latest deaths, at least nine residents, according to Lebanese officials, and four Israeli soldiers, according to that country's military.

Iran executions, Starlink arrests

Meanwhile, Iran says it has arrested 46 people who were selling Starlink internet connections — one of the few ways that people in Iran have been able to connect to the global internet while authorities block communication. Starlink allows users to connect directly to the internet via satellite, bypassing government firewalls.

Global internet monitor NetBlocks said the country's "internet blackout has entered day 32."

"Extended digital isolation is bringing new challenges for Iranians, from expired domains and accounts to unpatched servers on a degrading national intranet," it said on X.

Iran said it executed two people who had taken part in opposition activities as well as two citizens it accused of spying for the U.S. and Israel.

Rubio accuses Spain's prime minister of 'bragging'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday responded to news that Spain had closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in the Iran war by lashing out at the NATO partner. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Rubio answered a question about whether the EU and NATO countries had "betrayed the U.S." by focusing on Spain, a NATO member who has publicly adopted a position opposing the war in Iran.

Mario Tama / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station on March 30, 2026 in Pasadena, California. The average price of one gallon of regular self-service gasoline rose to $5.99 today in Los Angeles County, climbing from $4.69 one month ago, amid the ongoing war with Iran.

"We have countries like Spain, a NATO member that we are pledged to defend, denying us the use of their airspace and bragging about it, denying us the use of our – of their bases," Rubio said.

Earlier on Monday, Spain Defense Minister Margarita Robles said the country had closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in the Iran war. It is unclear when the closure started — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had hinted at the measure during a parliamentary debate on March 25.

The weekend the U.S. and Israel launched the attack on Iran, flight records showed at least 15 in-flight refueling planes leaving two jointly operated military bases in the south of Spain after not being allowed to provide support for the military action in Iran. Robles later confirmed the decision by the Spanish Government. That triggered a spat between President Trump and Spain's leadership the week after the war started. Trump said from the Oval Office that he would cut off all trade with Spain if the Spanish government did not allow U.S. forces to use the jointly operated bases. In response, Sánchez doubled down on his stance on the war in the Middle East.

Sánchez has relied on his opposition to the war, making it his main platform at the domestic level. Sánchez's Socialist Party has struggled to keep a government coalition from breaking apart, as he faces pressure to keep his party's hopes alive ahead of a parliamentary election due in 2027.

Trump posts explosion video

President Trump shared on Truth Social a video of an explosion without additional context, but which the Associated Press reports is a likely U.S. attack on the city of Isfahan.

Posting without a caption, Trump shared on social media a video of two successive explosions – one leaving a giant cloud of smoke.

Ilia Yefimovich / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand inside a damaged house following an Iranian strike over Bnei Brak in central Israel on March 31, 2026.

Dalai Lama calls for peace

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday posted an appeal for an end to war in the Middle East.

"History has shown us time and again that violence only begets more violence and is never a lasting foundation for peace," he said on his official account on X.

"An enduring resolution to conflict, including the ones we see in the Middle East or between Russia and Ukraine, must be rooted in dialogue, diplomacy and mutual respect — approached with the understanding that, at the deepest level, we are all brothers and sisters," he said.

He said he was adding his plea to one made at the Vatican by Pope Leo during his Palm Sunday Mass, adding: "His call for the laying down of arms and the renunciation of violence resonated profoundly with me, as it speaks to the very essence of what all major religions teach."

Lauren Frayer in Beirut, Giles Snyder in Washington D.C., Emily Feng in Van, Turkey, Miguel Macias in Seville, Spain, and Kate Bartlett in Johannesburg contributed to this report.

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