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What next for the Rohingya people in the U.S.?

WBUR
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:56 AM CDT

Tuesday is the remembrance day for what the U.S. government calls a “genocidal” campaign against the ethnic Rohingya people in Myanmar.

The U.S. also recently ended Temporary Protected Status for people from Myanmar, putting the future of many Rohingya here in doubt.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Maung Sawyedollah, who fled the attack as a teenager and is now a student at New York University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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