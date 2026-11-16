As millions lose food aid nationwide, this SNAP office is doubling up as a food pantry

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. — It should have been her day off. Instead, early Saturday morning, Rosa Rodarte was back at the social service office where she works, pushing carts of food and loading them into people's cars.

Rodarte's official job is to help people apply for programs like food assistance. But lately, she's been simply helping people get food.

"We have the same goal," she says. "We want to make sure everybody is being helped and not judged."

Kori Suzuki for NPR / Sacks of red onions and oranges ready to be distributed at food distribution event in San Diego.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP, has seen participation plummet over the past year. Some five million people nationwide have lost federal food benefits ever since the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, a piece of sweeping tax and spending legislation that slashed SNAP funding, tightened eligibility, and prohibited food aid for most asylum seekers and refugees. It's considered the fastest decline in decades and far exceeding the federal government's own estimates of the impacts.

Not only has it been difficult for families facing food insecurity, but it's also taken a toll on the government workers who help administer SNAP. Over the past year, offices across the country have had to contend with new rules, heavier workloads and immense financial pressure to avoid errors. All the while, they've watched people lose food assistance en masse.

"The emotionally draining part is where you see someone that's telling you on the phone that they need your help and they need it today, and when you can't do something," says Nina Olivas, who oversees San Diego's Access Customer Service Call Center, where people inquire about assistance programs, such as SNAP or Medicaid.

There are 36,000 fewer people on San Diego County's SNAP program this September compared to July 2025, when Republicans' One Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law. In response, the county has been partnering with local food banks to hand out free groceries at their social service offices. It's not a long-term fix, but county officials say they couldn't sit back while their neighbors went hungry.

"We are not ending the call with nothing," Olivas says.

Kori Suzuki for NPR / Kori Suzuki for NPR People line up for a food distribution event in a parking lot in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.

Inundated with paperwork

Olivas says she routinely reminds her staff of their impact: "There's not a lot of jobs that you can do where everyday you can come in and put food on someone's table."

Her office helps San Diego residents access government assistance. In a way, she says, they're frontline workers — sometimes meeting people at the lowest point of their life, such as losing a job or getting sick.

"You're helping someone put food on the table. You're helping someone pay rent. You're helping someone buy diapers," Olivas says. "Those are things that are just so rewarding when you're able to do it. But when you're not, or when you can't do it right now, that can be really difficult."

Among the challenges has been grappling with new work requirements imposed on homeless people, former foster youth, veterans, parents with a child older than 14 and able-bodied adults aged 55 to 64. Supporters of the policy change argue it's bringing back the dignity of work.

"For many, welfare is no longer a lifeline to self-sufficiency but a lifelong trap of dependency," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and other Trump officials wrote in a New York Times op-ed piece last year.

But for social service employees on the ground, these requirements have mostly meant more paperwork to process, on top of the wide swath of documents already required to receive food aid.

"Many of them already work," Olivas says of SNAP recipients. "So really what it is, is just that extra burden of having to really quantify how many hours they're working."

San Diego processed over 830,000 more documents between January and October, compared to the same time last year, according to the county. That accounts for mailed documents alone, which make up only about a third of all incoming paperwork.

Kori Suzuki for NPR / Kori Suzuki for NPR Brenda Vargas-Ramirez, who works for San Diego's Health and Human Services Agency, right, smiles with a colleague while another county worker plays with an attendee's child during a food distribution event.

What's happening in other states

Over the summer, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors chose to get ahead of the federal changes by securing $15.8 million to offset the loss in federal funding. They also approved the hiring of 122 new social service workers. These efforts helped keep call wait times relatively low and a majority of paperwork processed on time.

Other local and state governments are stepping up to fill the gaps. Illinois sent out a one-time $400 benefit for individuals who were kicked off SNAP. Similarly, Phoenix, Ariz. offered a similar $600 payment toward utility bills for those who lost federal food aid. Maine created a state-funded food assistance program for certain noncitizens.

Meanwhile, some states are showing just how severe the fallout from the federal policy changes can be. Texas' SNAP application backlog ballooned from 3,700 pending in January to 175,000 in September, according to a recent letter of concern penned by several members of Congress from Texas. Over 700,000 Texans have lost food aid since July 2025, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

During the same time frame, Arizona's SNAP rolls shrunk by nearly half — the steepest decline in the nation. State officials attributed the decline to a staffing shortage that left them ill-equipped to handle a surge in paperwork, member station KJZZ reported. They also pointed to the state's efforts to more closely scrutinize SNAP applications in order to reduce the its payment error rate and avoid federal penalties.

And in Louisiana, SNAP enrollment fell by 154,000 between July 2025 and this September, according to state data. Three-quarters of removals stemmed from procedural issues such as missing forms or missed interviews, according to an analysis by the think tank Invest in Louisiana.

"We have to do something"

The idea to hold food distribution events outside San Diego's social service offices came from a restless night.

Monica Montgomery Steppe, vice chair of the County Board of Supervisors, was shaken by how many people in the area were projected to lose food benefits. Having relied on the assistance when she was younger, this felt personal, she says.

"So one night, ideas just started coming to me, so I took my phone and just started writing them in a Google Doc," she says. "And I gave them to my staff and said, 'We have to do something.'"

The food distribution events began in August. Between then and September, nearly 70,000 pounds of food have been distributed to over 5,200 people in partnership with Feeding San Diego and the San Diego Food Bank, according to the county.

Earlier this month, the line started to form about 90 minutes before the event officially began. Among those waiting were young families, seniors and some wearing hats that read "veteran."

As social service workers guided people to the food line, they also fielded questions about the federal changes and addressed any issues that SNAP recipients may be experiencing with their food aid. Their goal: making sure no one is falling through the cracks.

Ambar Santiago was one of those people. She came needing help with groceries after her benefits didn't arrive that month. There was a hiccup in her case regarding her paperwork. After loading free vegetables, canned goods and diapers into her car, Santiago sat with a worker and explained her situation. The employee listened carefully, then offered Santiago a sense of relief.

"Let's look," the worker said. "We can do that."

Kori Suzuki for NPR / Kori Suzuki for NPR Ambar Santiago, left, and her husband enjoy dinner in their home in San Diego. To make the meal, Santiago used onions, tomato sauce and potatoes from the food distribution event that morning.

Back home, Santiago prepared dinner with the very ingredients she received that day: tomato sauce, potatoes, onions. She whipped up her mother's carne guisada, a Puerto Rican beef stew that can stretch for days.

As she stirred, she told her husband that she felt grateful. Santiago had lived in different parts of the country and, not long ago, experienced homelessness. She knew getting help the way she did on Saturday wasn't the norm.

" I feel like the assistance that I would've gotten in the hood or in the Southeast or anywhere else is completely different from my ZIP code that I give them now," she says. "It's just a blessing."

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