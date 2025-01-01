Brian Cross is a science educator, author, artist, and podcaster. During the day, he teaches courses in biology and environmental science at Tulsa Community College. He earned a bachelor’s in Zoology from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s in Environmental Science from Oklahoma State University. From 2002 to 2003, he worked in Senegal, West Africa, as an environmental education volunteer with the Peace Corps.

When not in the classroom, you will find him birdwatching, painting, writing, and more recently, podcasting (really anything to avoid grading papers). He has published several short stories in literary journals as well as two picture books -- "King Froderick of Basschundia" and "King Froderick at War" -- for children of all ages. He sells his artwork (mostly birds and wizards) under the label Erehwon Art. He lives in Tulsa with his wife, his two children, and an ever-changing menagerie of pets.