Senior Reporter Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton joined KWGS' staff in October 2026.

A third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, Krehbiel-Burton is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and a Tulsa native. As of 2026, she has earned more than 30 National Native Media Awards from the Indigenous Journalists Association and was named Best Print Reporter by Oklahoma SPJ in 2019. Her byline has appeared in publications ranging in size from the New York Times to the late, great Bigheart Times, the self-proclaimed "only paper that gives a diddly."

Krehbiel-Burton is a lifetime member and former national board member of the Indigenous Journalists Association. She is also a past president of Oklahoma SPJ and is a member of the Education Writers Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors.

Outside of the newsroom, Krehbiel-Burton is a volunteer with Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, an occasional soccer coach and since 2006, has served on the national board of directors for Alpha Pi Omega, the country's oldest and largest Indigenous sorority.