Rebecca Najera

    Local & Regional
    Governor's order throws transgender Oklahomans into legal limbo
    Rebecca Najera
    Historically, Oklahomans could change their gender between male and female on their birth certificate by presenting a court order to the state health department. Oklahoma State Department of Health established a process for a third gender option last year — non-binary, an umbrella term for genders other than male and female, which would be represented by the letter “X.”On Oct. 7, the first non-binary birth certificate was issued in Oklahoma.On the morning of Oct. 20, a NonDoc story broke the news. Within hours, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he would take action against the state health department.