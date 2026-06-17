Sabrina Thaler is a summer 2026 intern at KOSU through the Scripps Howard Fund’s Nonprofit Newsrooms Internship Program .

Thaler is from Reisterstown, Maryland and attends Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. She serves as the City Editor for the Yale Daily News, the university’s student-run newspaper. She previously worked as a staff reporter and newsletter writer at the paper.

She is passionate about news that highlights the local, human stakes of public policy and institutional change. She looks forward to serving audiences in Oklahoma this summer.

