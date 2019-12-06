© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
All About That ($14.5 Million) Vase

Meghann Ray
December 6, 2019
Photo courtesy of Christie's Hong Kong.
/
The Tianqiuping Vase

Museums acquire. They keep. They care for their objects. And it always causes a bit of a stir when a museum decides to sell something from its collection. In May of 2018, at Christie’s in Hong Kong, an 18th-century Chinese vase owned by Philbrook Museum of Art sold for $14.5 million. On this episode, we chat with Philbrook Director Scott Stulen to learn the full story behind this potentially controversial decision. 

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa.      

