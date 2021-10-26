-
On the occasion of her first-ever career retrospective, we speak with the legendary artist and feminist, Judy Chicago (born 1939). "Judy Chicago: A…
-
On this edition of ST, we offer an another installment in the Museum Confidential podcast series, which is a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and…
-
Many people have been incorrectly praised as a "Renaissance Man," but the phrase perfectly describes Mr. John Lurie. Music, acting, painting, writing --…
-
On this edition of ST, we present a recently-posted episode of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and…
-
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to share Episode 1 of Season 6 of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of…
-
The long-awaited "Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap" just dropped. The box set includes 129 tracks on 9 CDs, plus a hefty 300–page book with…
-
Welcome to Season 6 of the Museum Confidential podcast, a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. Our first episode begins with…
-
-
On this episode we road trip to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art to chat with Associate Curator, Allison Glenn. "Promise, Witness, Remembrance" at…
-
Acclaimed documentary director, editor, and producer Sam Pollard joins us to talk about his recent films Black Art: In the Absence of Light, MLK/FBI, and…