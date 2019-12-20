Frank Lloyd Wright Revisited

2019 marks the 60th anniversary (October 1959) of New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The Guggenheim was the final and perhaps crowning achievement of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. This year is also the 60th anniversary of Wright’s death (April 1959). All these decades later, the legendary architect remains a complicated figure. On this episode, we sit down with acclaimed author and longtime Washington Post reporter Paul Hendrickson to chat about his polarizing, somewhat kaleidoscopic new biography of Wright. The book is called "Plagued by Fire."

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa.