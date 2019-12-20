© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast

Frank Lloyd Wright Revisited

Public Radio Tulsa | By Meghann Ray
Published December 20, 2019 at 4:10 PM CST
book-shot-FLW_0.jpg
Courtesy
/

2019 marks the 60th anniversary (October 1959) of New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The Guggenheim was the final and perhaps crowning achievement of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. This year is also the 60th anniversary of Wright’s death (April 1959). All these decades later, the legendary architect remains a complicated figure. On this episode, we sit down with acclaimed author and longtime Washington Post reporter Paul Hendrickson to chat about his polarizing, somewhat kaleidoscopic new biography of Wright. The book is called "Plagued by Fire."

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa.    

Tags

PodcastPhilbrook Museum of ArtJeff MartinArchitecturePublic Radio TulsaScott GregoryPodcastMuseum ConfidentialListenGuggenheim MuseumFrank Loyd WrightWashington PostPaul Hendrickson
Meghann Ray
As an University of Tulsa alumna, Meghann has spent the past decade in the non-profit social services sector working in communications, fundraising and special events. She is an avid and passionate community advocate and says her life’s mission is to make a difference locally and beyond. Meghann believes Public Radio Tulsa is an integral part of our community and loves how it keeps is all connected and more informed.
See stories by Meghann Ray