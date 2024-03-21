Thursday Evening's News Roundup: March 21, 2024
A summary of local and regional news from Public Radio Tulsa.
- Tulsa prosecutors will not files charges in the death of Nex Benedict.
- Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern and his caucus is proposing raising the age of social security qualification.
- Bartlesville is looking to make changes to how its elections work.
- A couple is facing murder charges over a killing in North Tulsa.
- The Oklahoma Attorney General is one of the parties suing Apple in a sweeping antitrust lawsuit.