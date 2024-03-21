© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
The KWGS News Roundup

Thursday Evening's News Roundup: March 21, 2024

Published March 21, 2024 at 9:11 PM CDT
A summary of local and regional news from Public Radio Tulsa.

  • Tulsa prosecutors will not files charges in the death of Nex Benedict.
  • Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern and his caucus is proposing raising the age of social security qualification.
  • Bartlesville is looking to make changes to how its elections work.
  • A couple is facing murder charges over a killing in North Tulsa.
  • The Oklahoma Attorney General is one of the parties suing Apple in a sweeping antitrust lawsuit.
