© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KWGS News Roundup

Thursday Evening's News Roundup: May 16, 2024

Published May 16, 2024 at 8:38 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Tulsa’s Global District is experiencing significant growth and city leaders want more. The city is constructing a new $3 million pool in a public park. The identity of a man shot and killed by Tulsa police has been released. Tulsa police say they’ve apprehended a man accused of stealing hundreds of cars. This week, Tulsa city council updated its right-of-way ordinance to penalize people who block sidewalks. Musician Zach Bryan says he wants to help Oklahoma tornado victims. The U.S. Census Bureau has a new breakdown on where populations are growing and shrinking in the country. A project to renovate a dilapidated hospital in North Tulsa has received federal funding.

Tags
The KWGS News Roundup KWGS NewsPodcast