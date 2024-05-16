Thursday Evening's News Roundup: May 16, 2024

Tulsa’s Global District is experiencing significant growth and city leaders want more. The city is constructing a new $3 million pool in a public park. The identity of a man shot and killed by Tulsa police has been released. Tulsa police say they’ve apprehended a man accused of stealing hundreds of cars. This week, Tulsa city council updated its right-of-way ordinance to penalize people who block sidewalks. Musician Zach Bryan says he wants to help Oklahoma tornado victims. The U.S. Census Bureau has a new breakdown on where populations are growing and shrinking in the country. A project to renovate a dilapidated hospital in North Tulsa has received federal funding.