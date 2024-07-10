Wednesday's News Roundup: July 10, 2024

Debates around the President Biden's fitness and winning odds are happening here in Tulsa. Family members of formerly enslaved people owned by the Muscogee Nation are calling attention to some moves in their case for Native citizenship. An effort to get more money in the pockets of Oklahoma’s lowest paid workers is a step closer to making November’s ballot. A Tulsa park will be featured in a new National Geographic book. A change has come to the price of Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Licenses for the first time in 20 years. Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon made his first public appearance since his DUI arrest.