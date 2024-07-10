© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KWGS News Roundup

Wednesday's News Roundup: July 10, 2024

Published July 10, 2024 at 6:33 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Debates around the President Biden's fitness and winning odds are happening here in Tulsa. Family members of formerly enslaved people owned by the Muscogee Nation are calling attention to some moves in their case for Native citizenship. An effort to get more money in the pockets of Oklahoma’s lowest paid workers is a step closer to making November’s ballot. A Tulsa park will be featured in a new National Geographic book. A change has come to the price of Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Licenses for the first time in 20 years. Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon made his first public appearance since his DUI arrest.

Tags
The KWGS News Roundup KWGS NewsPodcast