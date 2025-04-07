© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
The KWGS News Roundup

Monday's News Roundup: April 7, 2025

Published April 7, 2025 at 5:55 PM CDT
- A community psychiatric outreach program in Tulsa will continue to get funding for now.
- The chief of a local volunteer fire department wants Gov. Kevin Stitt impeached.
- Local and state education leaders don’t seem worried about how a proposed dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education would affect their schools.
- Looming federal cuts to Medicaid left one state senator sounding the alarm.
- A couple in a small Oklahoma town is trying to save a piece of Americana.

Hosted by Ben Abrams.
Music: "Finally See The Light" by Bryan Teoh.

