Librarian Nancy Pearl Shares Several of Her Favorite Books of 2021

We're joined by Nancy Pearl, the bestselling author, retired librarian, and longtime literacy advocate. She's also been reviewing books for this radio station since 1990. Nancy shares some can't-miss reading suggestions for the book lover (or lovers) on your holiday shopping list...which might well include yourself! Here's what she highlighted for us.

Lissa Evans, "Old Baggage"

Sara Gran, "Claire DeWitt and the City of the Dead"

Blaine Harden, "Murder at the Mission: A Frontier Killing, Its Legacy of Lies, and the Taking of the American West"

Giles Milton, "Checkmate in Berlin"

Naomi Novik, "A Deadly Education"

Dawn Turner, "Three Girls from Bronzeville"

Sarah Winman, "Still Life"

Dawnie Walton, "The Final Revival of Opal & Nev"

