StudioTulsa
Weekdays 11:30am and 7:30pm
Arts, Medicine, and Literature conversations from Public Radio Tulsa
Latest Episodes
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Robert J. Davis -- a/k/a The Healthy Skeptic -- whose writing has appeared on CNN, PBS, WebMD, and in The Wall…
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Bruce Sorrell, who joined Chamber Music Tulsa as its executive director in early 2012. He tells us about the exciting…
Our guest is Ambassador William B. Taylor, who is Vice President of Strategic Stability and Security at the U.S. Institute of Peace. From June 2019 to…
On this edition of ST, we learn about Arab Film Fest Tulsa, which opens tomorrow (10/21) at Circle Cinema here in Tulsa and runs through Sunday (10/24). A…
(Note: This interview first aired back in June.) When the documentary film "Period. End of Sentence." won an Oscar in 2019, the film's co-producer,…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we look at the status quo of COVID in the Sooner State. How many people have been vaxxed in Oklahoma statewide...and…
Our guest is the acclaimed Chickasaw classical composer, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. He's known for blending Chickasaw and other Native American…
Oklahoma, as you might've heard, is welcoming more Afghan refugees than any state in the US other than California and Texas. How many of these refugees…
On this edition of ST, we offer an another installment in the Museum Confidential podcast series, which is a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and…
Our guest is Kyle Harper, a professor of classics and letters at the University of Oklahoma, whose books include "The Fate of Rome: Climate, Disease, and…