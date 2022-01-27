"The Song of Jacob Zulu" at the Tulsa PAC's Liddy Doenges Theatre

On this edition of ST, we learn about a remarkable play, "The Song of Jacob Zulu," which was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play, back in the 1990s. Yet this powerful "drama with music" isn't very familiar to today's theatre audiences -- indeed, it's been rarely performed (anywhere) since it took Broadway by storm in 1993-94. Soon, however, "The Song of Jacob Zulu" will be staged here in Tulsa by the nonprofit World Stage Theatre Company. Our guest is Kelli McLoud-Schingen, the director of this new production. This play offers, as McLoud-Schingen tells us, a moving, inventive, and tuneful take on the familiar courtroom-drama theatrical format in order to recount the saga of a young South African man who was accused of a brutal act of terrorism during the height of apartheid. "The Song of Jacob Zulu" will be presented from tonight (January 27th) through February 6th. More information, including how to get tickets, is posted here.