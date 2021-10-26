-
Kristin Henning, Blume Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center, examines the foundations of racist policing in America
-
Oklahoma’s so-called critical race theory ban could soon have its day in court.The ACLU and Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed a lawsuit…
-
Police officers in the U.S. are nine times more likely to kill African-American men than they are any other group of citizens. A tragic statistic, to be…
-
We've heard often about "essential workers" since the pandemic got underway -- those indispensable individuals who are, alas, in many cases…
-
(Note: This interview first aired back in February.) Our guest is Michelle Commander, an Associate Director and Curator at The Schomberg Center for…
-
(Note: This conversation first aired back in April.) Our guest on StudioTulsa is Dr. Fern L. Johnson, a Senior Research Scholar and Professor Emerita at…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Public school teachers in Oklahoma could have their teaching licenses suspended for teaching certain concepts about race and racism…
-
On today's ST, we are discussing a new book on race relations and American history that offers a bold, thorough, and eye-opening critique of our nation's…
-
A report from an national urban planning think tank recommends the portion of Interstate 244 that runs through Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood be torn…
-
The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 injured souls, claimed lives, ruined property, and demolished an entire community. Indeed, the damage suffered by the…