A chat with the playwright Tug Yourgrau, whose potent and stirring "Song of Jacob Zulu" is now being staged in Tulsa

Our guest is the playwright, TV producer, documentarian, and voiceover actor, Tug Yourgrau, who was born in South Africa and moved to the US at age 10. His play "The Song of Jacob Zulu" -- a powerful courtroom drama (set during Apartheid in South Africa) with music from Ladysmith Black Mambazo -- was nominated for several 1993 Tony Awards. This play is being staged this weekend by World Stage Theatre Company in the Liddy Doenges Theatre at the Tulsa PAC. Please note that tonight's show, as in Friday the 4th, has been **cancelled** due to weather concerns, but that the Saturday (2/5) and Sunday (2/6) shows are still "on" -- and moreover, Yourgrau himself will appear at a talkback/Q&A event happening just after the Saturday 2pm staging. (More information on this engaging production, including how to get tickets, is posted here.)