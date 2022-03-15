© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa_logo_2016.png
StudioTulsa

"The Plant Hunter: A Scientist's Quest for Nature's Next Medicines" (Encore)

Published March 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT
plant-book.jfif
Aired on Monday, March 14th.

A chat with one of the world's leading ethnobotanists, Dr. Cassandra Quave, who tells us about her candid, action-packed memoir.

(Note: This interview first aired last fall.) Aspirin comes to us, as you may know already, from the willow tree, and certain life-saving medicines that are effective against malaria come from cinchona and wormwood. In fact, a lot of medicine comes directly from the natural world -- and yet, sadly, the potential of medicinal plants is often downplayed or even ignored by experts and lay people alike. Our guest is one of the world's leading ethnobotanists, Dr. Cassandra Quave. Her memoir recounts her ongoing quest to develop new ways to fight illness and disease through the healing powers of plants. Her book is "The Plant Hunter: A Scientist's Quest for Nature's Next Medicines." As was noted of this candid autobiography in the journal Science: "Quave remains determined, resourceful, and cognizant of the alliances that have enabled her life's work.... [She] exhibits a deep humanity and humility in her writing. This, along with her thrilling adventures -- often with children in tow -- spurs the reader on. In the end, she succeeds in demonstrating that plants are an underutilized resource for drug discovery and in communicating the many joys and challenges that accompany a career in science."

Tags

StudioTulsa ScienceBotanyPlants and FlowersScientific ResearchMedicineNatural Medicine and Herbal TreatmentsMedical ResearchAcademic Life and CultureBiologyJohn Henning SchumannMemoir and Autobiography
Related Content
  • 5. A bean plant screaming.
    Plants Talk. Plants Listen. Here's How
    Robert Krulwich
    ,
    Animals bark, sing, growl and chat. Plants, one would think, just sit there. But it turns out that plants bark, growl and chat as well. Here's how they do it.
  • A tagged Monarch butterfly on a flowering lantana plant at the Oklahoma City.
    StateImpact
    To Help Save Monarchs, Oklahoma Conservationists Work to Repair a Plant’s Weedy Reputation
    mantioho
    ,
    Stephanie Henson admires her colorful backyard garden in Edmond. Approaching a pink-and-white plant, she squeals and laughs and she spots some butterflies. “Oh look, they’re itty-bitty,” she says. “Look at
  • A boy watches as malaria medicine is given out to patients at a malaria clinic in Sittwe, Myanmar. Shoddy and phony malaria drugs are a longstanding problem in the country.
    Fake Malaria Drugs Fuel Rise Of Drug-Resistant Disease
    Jason Beaubien
    ,
    Myanmar and other parts of Southeast Asia are awash with shoddy and phony malaria drugs. Some fakes are almost indistinguishable from authentic drugs. The counterfeits can be deadly for patients, but they also threaten to undermine major weapons against the disease.
  • 'Renaissance Garden' Highlights Medicinal Plants
    Margot Adler
    ,
    This summer, the New York Botanical Garden is featuring an exhibit called Wild Medicine: Healing Plants around the World. The most beautiful and interesting part is a small scale recreation of the 16th century Italian Renaissance Garden at Padua, the site of one of the earliest and most important medical schools. (This piece originally aired on Weekend Edition on July 6, 2013.)
  • Opioids As The New Big Tobacco
    Ailsa Chang
    ,
    A wave of litigation by state attorneys general against the biggest opioid manufacturers and distributors feels reminiscent of lawsuits brought by states in the 1990s against the tobacco industry.
  • No Wonder It Works So Well: There May Be Viagra In That Herbal Supplement
    Ronnie Cohen
    ,
    Hundreds of nutritional supplements contain unapproved pharmaceutical ingredients, according to an FDA database. So why isn't the agency doing more to get them recalled?
Load More