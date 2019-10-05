Arts District Road Work to Start Monday

By KWGS News 25 minutes ago

 

On Monday, the west half of the block of Reconciliation Way between Boston Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed to traffic for lowering a waterline and installing a storm sewer. This closure will be in effect for three weeks.

 

This is part of a stormwater drainage improvement and repaving project on these two streets:

  • Boston Avenue between Archer Street and Reconciliation Way
  • Reconciliation Way between Boston Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Completion of this project is scheduled for Nov. 11, weather permitting.