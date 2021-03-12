Basketball Announcer Directs Racial Slur At Norman High School Team Protesting Systemic Racism

An audio version of this story

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association dismissed an announcing crew from the girls state basketball tournament after one of them used a racial slur toward a team during an online broadcast.

The announcers apparently thought their mics were off as the national anthem began playing ahead of Norman High School's playoff game against Midwest City on Thursday night during the state girls basketball tournament. Video shows the Norman team kneeling during the anthem, a gesture many athletes have adopted as a protest against systemic racism in the United States.

"They're kneeling?" one man says. "F***. I hope Norman gets their a**** kicked."

"Are they even saluting the flag? Some of them are. F****** n******."

The National Federation of State High School Associations is offering online, pay-per-view broadcasts of the Oklahoma state tournament, produced by OSPN Live. The Frontier and KOCO's Porsha Riley reported Friday afternoon OSPN Live owner Matt Rowan admitted to making the "inappropriate and racist comments," believing the microphone was off.

"I will state I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking. While not excusing my remarks, it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful," Rowan wrote in a statement to The Frontier.

In a joint statement with OSSAA, NFHS said it condemns racism, hate and discrimination, adding it is investigating the incident and has cut ties with the production crew. OSSAA said the announcers involved, Rowan and former Hulbert football coach Scott Sapulpa, will not call any more games during the tournament, though that was announced before Rowan took full responsibility.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister issued a statement condemning the racist comments, calling them sickening and vile.

"It is critical on all of us to be clear that racism has no place in society and must never be tolerated, especially in our public schools. My heart aches for the young female athletes who were subjected to this hateful and disgusting tirade," Hofmeister said.

Norman coach Frankie Parks tweeted video of the incident, adding "This is why they kneel." Rowan's words have also been condemned by several people and organizations, including Norman Public Schools, Democratic state representatives from Norman, Norman Mayor Breea Clark, Mid-Del Public Schools and Sapulpa Public Schools, which hosted the game but district officials said was not involved in the broadcast.