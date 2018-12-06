Bracing for the Storm

A Winter Storm Watch is issued for the Tulsa area as a strong storm approaches from the west. Widespread precipitation will develop by Friday night ahead of a strong storm system approaching from the southwest. Initially the temperatures will be warm enough for rain. The changeover to mixed precipitation will likely occur by late Friday night or early Saturday morning across parts of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas when freezing rain is possible. The precipitation will transition to sleet and snow on Saturday, and eventually all snow through early Sunday. Several inches of snow and sleet accumulation will be possible across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas where a winter storm watch is in effect beginning Saturday night. The highest snow and sleet accumulations will likely be over the higher terrain areas of northwest Arkansas. The snow will come to an end Saturday night, with dry weather expected into early next week. Officials should consider beginning preparations to deal with the potential for accumulating and impactful wintry precipitation, including both ice and snow, mainly late Friday through early Sunday morning. There is a chance of power interuptions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for the most updated information.