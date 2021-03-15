CDC: COVID-19 Has Now Killed More Than 7,500 Oklahomans

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 310 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 432,793.

Tulsa County had 48 of Monday's cases. Its total now stands at 72,005, second to Oklahoma County's 82,710.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, rose from 498 to 519. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13. It has remained under 1,000 since Feb. 19.

Tulsa County's seven-day average rose from 59 to 61. The record is 647, set Jan. 9. It has remained below 100 since March 4.

The state health department has started reporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's provisional death count in its daily updates. That count is based on death certificates entered into a vital statistics system and is updated on weekdays. As of Monday, the CDC counted 7,555 Oklahomans dead from COVID-19, an increase of 69 from Friday. The CDC places 1,789 of those deaths in Tulsa County, up 83 from last week. County-level data is updated weekly.

The state is still carrying out its own investigations of COVID-19 deaths. The state-confirmed total is currently 4,701, with 746 in Tulsa County.

There were 275 Oklahomans with positive COVID tests hospitalized on Friday evening, 16 fewer than on Thursday. The highest number so far was 1,994 hospitalized on Jan. 5. There were 72 COVID-positive Oklahomans in intensive care units on Friday, seven fewer than on Thursday. KWGS is basing hospitalization and ICU bed numbers on the total across all types of facilities. The state changed to reporting just acute care hospitals but still gives numbers for focus, rehabilitation and tribal facilities.

Over the course of the pandemic, 24,704 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to the state health department, Tulsa County had 63 COVID-positive residents hospitalized as of Friday evening, three fewer than on Thursday. The state's reporting change does not affect regional numbers.

As of Sunday, the state reported 21% of adult ICU beds and 22% of medical surgery beds available across all facility types. As of Friday, all of the state's hospital regions were at tier one of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning less than 15% of patients have tested positive for COVID for at least three consecutive days. Only the southwest and OKC regions are above 5%.

The state health department reported 375 additional patients as recovered on Monday, bringing the total to 416,227. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 11,865 active cases of COVID-19, 65 fewer than the day before. The record is 43,163, set Jan. 11. Despite the change in death reporting, active cases are being reported as total cases less patients considered recovered and deaths confirmed by the state health department.

Tulsa County reported 74 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 70,025. The county has 1,234 active cases, 26 fewer than the day before. The record is 6,731, set Jan. 11.

The state's reported overall positive test rate was 10.8% on Friday, down 0.1 percentage points from Thursday. Out of 9,886 tests reported on Friday, 3.4% were positive. Each positive test does not necessarily represent a unique individual.

The state used to report its cumulative positive test rate, a metric used by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It is calculated by dividing the number of cases by the number of negative tests plus the number of cases. As of Friday, that rate was 11.9%, unchanged most of the week.

Johns Hopkins uses the different rate to compare states that may track testing differently. It notes the ideal way to calculate the positivity rate is dividing the number of people who test positive by the number of people who are tested, which is how Oklahoma's overall rate is calculated.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.