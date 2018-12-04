Episode 4: Dr. Portia Resnick

Our guest is Dr. Portia Resnick, Clinical Assistant Professor of Athletic Training, who talks about her research on how athletes recover from exercise. She talks about how she measuring heart-rate variability in athletes is used to document balance in the autonomic nervous system, details how sleep and hydration can help athletic performance and recovery, and tells us whether things like compression stockings and cupping really do help with recovery. You can learn more about Dr. Resnick's research at www.portiaresnick.com.
