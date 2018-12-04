Related Program: 
Episode 4: Dr. Portia Resnick

Our guest is Dr. Portia Resnick, Clinical Assistant Professor of Athletic Training, who talks about her research on how athletes recover from exercise. She talks about how she measuring heart-rate variability in athletes is used to document balance in the autonomic nervous system, details how sleep and hydration can help athletic performance and recovery, and tells us whether things like compression stockings and cupping really do help with recovery. You can learn more about Dr. Resnick's research at www.portiaresnick.com.

Podcasts

An Arm and a Leg -- A New Podcast Focused on the Cost of Health Care

By Nov 28, 2018

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we speak with Dan Weissmann, a veteran radio reporter for outlets like Marketplace, 99 Percent Invisible, Planet Money, and Chicago's WBEZ. He joins us to talk about his new podcast, An Arm and a Leg, which focuses on the cost of health care in the U.S. Weissmann is the host and executive producer of this podcast, which just launched earlier this month. As noted at the Arm and a Leg website: "Health care -- and how much it costs -- is scary. But you're not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power.

ST Presents Museum Confidential: The World-Famous Crochet Museum

By Nov 26, 2018
PHOTO BY LAUREN SILBERMAN

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we offer another edition of our ongoing Museum Confidential podcast, which is co-created twice monthly by Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. This time around, MC visits California's High Desert with its roving correspondent, Preston Poe (of The Preston Poe Show podcast). As we often say, there are many kinds of museums.... One of them is a tiny, refurbished photo-processing booth located in Joshua Tree, which is now dedicated entirely to crochet.

Episode 1: Dr. Gabriel LeBlanc

By Aug 22, 2018
The University of Tulsa

Our guest is Dr. Gabriel LeBlanc, the Wellspring Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at TU. He tells us, among other things, how undergraduate chemistry lab classes lured him away from soccer, how 3D printing makes expensive lab equipment easily affordable, and how his research team applies electrochemistry to biomaterials in order to help understand diseases like Parkinson's.

A New Found@TU Podcast -- Exploring the Links between Sports, Commerce, and Culture

By Nov 1, 2018

Found@TU is a monthly interview podcast in which University of Tulsa faculty discuss their research in a clear, accessible, and engaging manner: how they conduct such research, why they love doing so, and what they're finding out. You can access the latest Found@TU podcast here.

A New Museum Confidential Podcast: "The Right to Fail"

By Mar 5, 2018
The Boston Globe

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to present another installment of Museum Confidential: The Podcast. This podcast -- the 11th in the series, and which is just being posted today -- is called "The Right to Fail: Getting to Know The Museum of Bad Art." It features an interesting conversation with Louise Sacco, the so-called Permanent Acting Interim Executive Director of MOBA (a/k/a The Museum of Bad Art).

A Museum Confidential Podcast: "In the Beginning..."

By Apr 2, 2018

On today's edition of StudioTulsa, we are listening to another installment in the Museum Confidential podcast series, which is co-created by Jeff Martin (with Philbrook Museum of Art) and Scott Gregory (with Public Radio Tulsa). In this episode, writer and Philbrook staffer Mark Brown speaks about his in-depth profile of Eugene Kingman (1909-1975) -- the first-ever Director of Philbrook, who was also a versatile painter and cartographer -- which appeared in that museum's newsletter in 2016.