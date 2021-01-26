Federal Judge Orders Release Of Muskogee Man Charged In Storming Of U.S. Capitol

By 23 minutes ago
  • The Ed Edmondson U.S. Courthouse, formerly the Muskogee Federal Courthouse, in Muskogee.
    The Ed Edmondson U.S. Courthouse, formerly the Muskogee Federal Courthouse, in Muskogee.
    U.S. General Services Administration

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ordered a Muskogee, Oklahoma, man arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month to be released on $10,000 bond.

Federal court records show U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly West ordered 23-year-old Andrew Craig Ericson’s release following his initial appearance in Muskogee, which is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City. The release order requires Ericson to surrender his passport, not possess any illegal firearms and to avoid contact with any codefendants.

Ericson is charged in a two-count federal complaint with unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He’s been ordered to appear by video conference before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Authorities allege Ericson livestreamed video of himself entering the Capitol with other rioters and taking beer out of a Capitol refrigerator. He’s also accused of posting photos of himself posing in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, including one in which he had his feet propped up on a conference room table, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. 

A telephone message left Monday with Ericson’s attorney, Neil Van Dalsem, wasn’t immediately returned.

Ericson is the first Oklahoman to be arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol.

Tags: 
insurrection
capitol riots
2020 Election

Related Content

Muskogee Man Arrested In Connection With Capitol Siege

By Jan 23, 2021
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma

A Muskogee man is in custody at the Muskogee County Jail in connection with a federal warrant issued for his alleged role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jail officials confirmed Saturday morning that Andrew Ericson, 23, was being held after being arrested Friday by federal law enforcement.

Ericson is charged with unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The warrant was issued on Jan. 20 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui of the District Court for the District of Columbia.

Capitol Attack Stirs Memories Of Oklahoma Bombing

By Jan 20, 2021
AP Photo / file

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The attack on the U.S. Capitol by an angry mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters shocked many Americans who thought such a violent assault by their fellow countrymen wasn’t possible.

Lankford Takes No Responsibility For Attack; Not Ruling Out Voting For Trump Impeachment

By Jan 13, 2021
C-SPAN

[Click here to hear and read the transcript of the full, unedited 21 minute interview with Public Radio Tulsa and Sen. Lankford.]