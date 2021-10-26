-
A Muskogee man accused of being part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump insurrection on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty Thursday as part…
PHOENIX (AP) — An Oklahoma man seen on video pushing an Associated Press photographer over a wall outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been…
Our show today focuses on a newly publsihed book that's widely seen as the definitive journalistic account of former President Trump's final year in…
In a newly released interview about his experience inside the House chamber during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A cocktail of propaganda, conspiracy theory and disinformation — of the kind intoxicating to the masses in the darkest turns of history…
Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said Wednesday evening that he will vote against the House-backed formation of an independent, bipartisan commission to…
The only member of the all-Republican Oklahoma Congressional delegation to vote in favor of an independent, bipartisan commission into the deadly Jan. 6…
Shortly after the deadly Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by supporters of then-President Donald Trump eager to use violence to keep him in…
Update (12:12 p.m., Wednesday, May 12): This story and its headline were updated following a statement from Rep. Stephanie Bice received after initial…
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado on Monday defended his participation in a convention rife with conspiracy theorists held Friday and Saturday in Broken…