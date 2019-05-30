Flooding Intensifies at Bixby

The latest on the flooding issues as Bixby:

· 191st is closed at Mingo.

· Water levels on 191st at Garnett and on 129th at HWY 64 are also high and continue to rise.

· Residents impacted by these roadways have either evacuated or are sheltering in-place.

Bixby Police and Bixby Fire will drive through neighborhoods (Deer Run, Bixby Ranch Estates) making notification by knocking on doors and/or over intercom. For residents who do not evacuate, sheltering in-place will be required until waters recede. Access by emergency services, including medical services, could become impossible.

Evacuation shelter available - Faith Church, 1901 West 171st St. in Glenpool.