Friday's News Update From KWGS

Friday's top stories:
- The state legislature and Governor Kevin Stitt rebuke the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The court ruled Monday that absentee ballots need not be notarized; the Governor signed a law reinstating the notarization requirement for absentee voters.
- The state legislature, on a strict party line vote, approved a $7.7 billion budget that now awaits the governor's signature.
- COVID-19 deaths continue to mount in Oklahoma, with 260 now confirmed dead and over 4,300 confirmed to have been infected.