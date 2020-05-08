Friday's News Update From KWGS

Friday's top stories:

  • The state legislature and Governor Kevin Stitt rebuke the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The court ruled Monday that absentee ballots need not be notarized; the Governor signed a law reinstating the notarization requirement for absentee voters. 
  • The state legislature, on a strict party line vote, approved a $7.7 billion budget that now awaits the governor's signature.
  • COVID-19 deaths continue to mount in Oklahoma, with 260 now confirmed dead and over 4,300 confirmed to have been infected.

Oklahoma Republicans Reinstate Absentee Ballot Notarization Requirement

On Monday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down a requirement that absentee ballots be notarized.

Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill reinstating it.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 210 earlier in the day on a party-line vote. It enshrines the notarization requirement in state law.

House Republicans Send $7.7B Oklahoma Budget to Governor

Republican state representatives on Thursday sent a state budget to the governor’s desk.

All 77 of them voted for the $7.7 billion spending plan, almost $238 million than this year’s budget. A $1.4 billion shortfall had been projected because of a prolonged slump in oil prices and the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma Rise to 4,330, Deaths up to 260

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 129 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases to 4,330.

Seven additional deaths were also reported, and 260 Oklahomans have now died from the illness since March 18.

Two deaths happened in the past day, and the rest happened between April 20 and Tuesday. Five of the people who died were age 65 or older. The other two were between 50 and 64 years old.