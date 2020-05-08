Friday's News Update From KWGS

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 129 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases to 4,330.

Seven additional deaths were also reported, and 260 Oklahomans have now died from the illness since March 18.

Two deaths happened in the past day, and the rest happened between April 20 and Tuesday. Five of the people who died were age 65 or older. The other two were between 50 and 64 years old.