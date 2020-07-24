Friday's News Update From KWGS

Friday's top stories:
- Oklahoma schools will not be required by the state to implement any specific COVID-19 measures this fall. The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted 4-3 not to implement any requirements. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the vote is "very disappointing."
- Tulsa officials say the local outbreak is "continuing to surge," that young people from ages 0-17 are seeing the highest increases out of all age ranges for new cases, and that they hope the new mask mandate will help slow or reverse the trends.