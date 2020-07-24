Friday's News Update From KWGS

By 42 minutes ago

Friday's top stories:

  • Oklahoma schools will not be required by the state to implement any specific COVID-19 measures this fall. The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted 4-3 not to implement any requirements. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the vote is "very disappointing."
  • Tulsa officials say the local outbreak is "continuing to surge," that young people from ages 0-17 are seeing the highest increases out of all age ranges for new cases, and that they hope the new mask mandate will help slow or reverse the trends.

Related Content

State Board of Education Signs off on COVID Protocols after Reducing Requirements to Recommendations

By 16 hours ago
Oklahoma Watch

Oklahoma schools will not be required by the state to institute any specific COVID safety protocols if the pandemic worsens after kids return to school.

On a 4–3 vote Thursday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a motion to reduce any requirements in a proposed set of COVID safety protocols to recommendations.

Tulsa County Outbreak 'Continuing To Surge' As Officials Hope Mask Mandate Can Slow Or Reverse Trend

By 14 hours ago
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Tulsa County officials said local coronavirus numbers remain troubling, but they hope the recently adopted mask mandate can slow or reverse the trends.

"Are we plateauing in cases as the governor indicated we might be in Oklahoma? In Tulsa County, we are not -- we are continuing to surge," said Dr. Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department, in response to a reporter's question.

"We're continuing to see a higher percent of daily positives than we would like. It's telling us the virus is widespread in our community and the prevalence is extremely high," Dart said.