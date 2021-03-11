Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"The Ghost Variations: One Hundred Stories"

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Thursday, March 11th.
    Aired on Thursday, March 11th.

Our guest is Kevin Brockmeier, an imaginative and acclaimed writer based in Little Rock, Arkansas. His many books include the novels "The Illumination" and "The Brief History of the Dead" as well as the story collections "Things That Fall from the Sky" and "The View from the Seventh Layer." He joins us to discuss his new book, a collection of very short stories called "The Ghost Variations." As per a critic writing for Booklist: "Brockmeier's 100 extremely short ghost stories present a range in tone from unsettling to terrifying, and pack a fearful punch with an economy of language, even for readers primed to feel uneasy.... The tales themselves are gems: modern, haunted treasures to be discovered." Please note that Brockmeier take part in a virtual author event this coming Friday (the 12th) at 7pm on the Zoom platform; the event is being presented by Magic City Books and more info is posted here

Tags: 
Writers on Writing
American Literature
Ghost Stories
Short Stories
Creative Writing
American Culture
Popular Culture
Magic City Books
Literature
Literacy and Reading
Literary Criticism
Novels
Storytelling

Related Content

"A Few Seconds of Radiant Filmstrip: A Memoir of Seventh Grade"

By May 9, 2014

On this edition of ST, we speak with Kevin Brockmeier, the Little Rock-based, widely acclaimed fiction writer whose books include the novels "The Illumination" and "The Brief History of the Dead" as well as the story collections "Things That Fall from the Sky" and "The View from the Seventh Layer." His newest book, just out, is an autobiography called "A Few Seconds of Radiant Filmstrip: A Memoir of Seventh Grade" --- and it's been praised by Entertainment Weekly as "a funny, poignant oddity....

William T. Vollmann's Ghost Stories Are Frighteningly Self-Indulgent

By editor Jul 17, 2014

In certain writers, the sense of profound moral inquiry is like a bell tower in a country church: You can see it from a long way off, and even when it's not making a sound, you can hear its reverberation. William T. Vollmann's work is like that: Regardless of his subject, he writes from a place of grave moral seriousness. In his masterpiece, the 2005 novel Europe Central, he wrestled the 20th century into one huge, luminous tome that bristled with insight and dread.

The Sensational New Novel Known as "The Illumination" (Encore presentation.)

By Rich Fisher

Short Stories To Savor On A Winter Weekend

By Dec 28, 2012

Hortense Calisher, a virtuoso of the form, once called the short story "an apocalypse in a teacup." It's a definition that suits the remarkable stories published this year by three literary superstars, and two dazzling newcomers with voices so distinctive we're likely to be hearing from them again. These stories are intense, evocative delights to be devoured singly when you have only a sliver of time, or savored in batches, at leisure, on a winter weekend.

Alice Munro, 'Master' Of The Short Story, Wins Literature Nobel

By editor Oct 10, 2013

Alice Munro has been awarded the Nobel Prize in literature, the Swedish Academy announced Thursday morning. The academy often explains its decision — what it calls the "prize motivation" — with lush precision; recent winners have been praised for their "hallucinatory realism," "condensed, translucent images" and "sensual ecstasy." But for Munro, the committee came straight to the point: They called her simply "master of the contemporary short story."

Italian Prime Minister Botches His Attempt To Read Borges

By Feb 18, 2016

On a visit to Argentina, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi decided he would honor that country's great poet Jorge Luis Borges.