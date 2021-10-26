Literary Criticism

-
A conversation with the writer and commentator Fran Lebowitz in advance of her online appearance as part of TU's Presidential Lecture Series
-
Our guest is the poet and fiction writer Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, who teaches creative writing and literature at OU. She joins us to talk about her new…
-
(Note: This interview first aired back in March.) Our guest is Kevin Brockmeier, an imaginative and acclaimed writer based in Little Rock, Arkansas. His…
-
Our old friend and colleague Nancy Pearl joins us on StudioTulsa to offer some can't-miss summer reading suggestions: fiction, non-fiction, poetry,…
-
On this edition of ST, we look into the upcoming Tulsa Chautauqua 2021, a virtual festival happening next week (June 8th through the 12th) on the theme of…
-
Our guest is Nancy Pearl, the well-known librarian, bestselling author, and former executive director of the Washington Center for the Book at the Seattle…
-
Our guest is Kevin Brockmeier, an imaginative and acclaimed writer based in Little Rock, Arkansas. His many books include the novels "The Illumination"…
-
Dick Gallup, Part of the "Tulsa School of Poetry" That Thrived in NYC in the '60s & '70s, Dies at 79The poet Dick Gallup, who grew up in Tulsa and came to prominence in the New York City literary scene of the 1960s and '70s alongside his friends and…
-
Lots of time at home these days...for so many of us...as we continue to shelter in place, for the safety of ourselves and everyone else, in the Age of…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we learn all about the vitally important book/author/reading series known as Book Smart Tulsa, which was started ten years…