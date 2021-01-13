Health Officials Believe Oklahoma Will Get Additional COVID Vaccine Doses Under New Federal Plan

By 14 minutes ago

Credit American Academy of Pediatrics

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is getting ready to handle increased COVID vaccine shipments.

New federal guidance under Operation Warp Speed means in two weeks, states will get allocations based on how quickly they’re vaccinating people. Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed says as of mid-day Wednesday, 4.6% of Oklahoma’s population had received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, among the highest rates in the U.S.

"This updated plan means vaccine doses will be available at a level they haven’t been so far. For Oklahoma, this means the opportunity to open up more channels for administration and access points to the vaccines, such as utilizing pharmacies, community health centers, mass vaccination sites like we’re doing for the PODS," Reed said.

PODS stands for points of distribution sites, which are under the control of local health departments. There are more than 1,300 providers currently signed up to receive vaccine allocations from the state, but they have not received any so far due to limited supplies.

Reed said getting doses to pharmacies and other entities that have signed up to be vaccine providers will help expand access, letting the state work through priority groups faster and vaccinate as many people as possible.

"You get your vaccination, for you, it’s about individual protection. That is critically important. But from a public health standpoint, when we vaccinate a lot of people, we are able to interrupt the transmission of the disease from person to person," Reed said.

For now, COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available to health care workers, first responders, and Oklahomans 65 or older, and they can only be made through the vaccinate.oklahoma.gov portal. Vaccine providers like doctor’s offices will do their own scheduling.

Reed also said Wednesday the state anticipates more than 48,000 first and second doses of vaccine next week.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Vaccines

Related Content

18 Tulsa County Residents Reported Dead From COVID-19, Most In A Single Day To Date

By 6 hours ago
NIAID-RML

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 3,907 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 341,364.

Tulsa County had 623 of Wednesday's cases. Its total now stands at 55,721, second to Oklahoma County's 66,594.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, hit a new high for the fourth day in a row, rising from 4,170 to 4,256. The average had dipped to around 2,600 as reporting lagged around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Quarantine No Longer Required For School COVID Exposures If Safety Protocols Were Followed

By Jan 12, 2021
Pixnio

Insisting on in-person options statewide, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new policy Tuesday aimed at reducing school quarantines for COVID-19.

"Students and teachers exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 in school will no longer be required to quarantine as long as the exposure happened in a classroom setting [and] everyone was wearing masks and following other appropriate protocols, like social distancing," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.

Dart Hopes Changes To Federal Vaccine Effort Translate To Good News For Eager Tulsans

By & Jan 12, 2021
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Tuesday he's hopeful changes in the way the federal government apportions COVID-19 vaccine doses could be good news for Tulsa County.

"We think it'll be very impactful," Dart said on a virtual press update Tuesday morning. "Especially because we know we have quite a few private providers who have signed up to be distributors of the vaccine to their patients as well as pharmacies and urgent cares. We would have a much larger number of distribution points."