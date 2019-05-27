Increased Water Flow Means River Spirit to Stay Closed Longer

River Spirit Casino Resort Chief Executive Officer Pat Crofts responds to the extended dates of the water release from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers by adjusting the estimated closure of the Resort to June 5. The Resort closed on Wednesday, May 22 at 2 pm as a result of the increased rise in the Arkansas River.

Barring no water level increase from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers through next Thursday, May 30, Crofts announced the Resort would remain closed until Wednesday, June 5, allowing for the water level to recede.

“As a preventative measure, external maintenance companies have arrived at the Resort to condition the interior air of the hotel, restaurants, gaming floors and the theater,” said Crofts. “As designed, the water levels have not entered the interior of the ground levels, but the extended water release at this level means that we also need to remain without power for a longer period of time.”

Additionally, the pedestrian trail in front of the Resort is closed indefinitely to bicyclists and runners for safety as the Resort has converted the trail for use by security and maintenance equipment relocation.