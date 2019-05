While water levels are dropping at some area lakes, most lakes are still way above normal. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the lakes are still open, but boating could be dangerous.

The Corps says there are many submerged items just waiting to damage a boat prop. Picnic tables and grills are among the items below water.

There is limited access to many campgrounds. Those that are open could have lots of flooding debris and driftwood.

You can check the status of sites here.