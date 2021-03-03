Manufacturing Survey Shows Strong Economic Growth Continuing Across Region Including Oklahoma

By 36 minutes ago

Credit Pxfuel

A regional economic indicator shows strong growth continuing in a nine-state area that includes Oklahoma.

The Mid-America Business Conditions Index hit 69.6 in February, its highest since October and second-highest since April 2004. Numbers above 50 on the 0–100 scale indicate economic growth. Creighton University Economist Ernie Goss said that mark comes as the economy is still another 3% to 4% below pre-COVID levels.

"The Biden stimulus package, $1.9 trillion, but much of that – not all of that’s in 2021. That’s going to really kick this economy along, along with the rollout of the vaccine. That’s the most important factor," Goss said.

Oklahoma stayed in growth territory in February, but its state index of 67.1 is sixth in the nine-state region.

Most of the manufacturing supply managers surveyed said supply bottlenecks are becoming an issue.

"Thirty-three percent reported transportation issues. That’s shipping problems … trucking issues, train issues. And so, that’s slowing," Goss said. "Twenty-three percent reported suppliers’ cutbacks and shutdowns. In other words, having to switch suppliers."

Goss thinks rising inflation could soon be an issue as well, especially for steel, agricultural commodities and building products. Those costs could creep from manufacturers to consumers before long.

Tags: 
Oklahoma Economy
Mid-America Business Conditions Index
Ernie Goss
Manufacturing

Related Content

Manufacturing Industry Growth Continues In Oklahoma's Nine-State Region

By Feb 8, 2021
Pxhere

Manufacturing is off to a strong start in 2021 in a nine-state region that includes Oklahoma.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the Mid-America Business Conditions Index continues to outpace U.S. growth.

"This month, it was a healthy — a very healthy — 67.3, and that’s up from December’s pretty strong 64.1. So, it was a very good reading. We’re still down from pre-COVID levels, but boy, we’re moving in the right direction," Goss said.

Brexit An Opportunity For Oklahoma's Economy, OSU Trade Experts Say

By Dec 29, 2020
U.K. Prime Minister's Office

Brexit -- the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union -- could be an opportunity to grow Oklahoma's export economy, according to researchers at Oklahoma State University.

“Oklahoma policymakers and businesses need to be ready to take advantage of this shift,” said Andrew Ranson, director of OSU's Wes Watkins Center for International Trade Development (CITD). “Oklahoma can make strong gains in trade if we are ready to capitalize on this opportunity.”

Economist: Tulsa's Up-And-Down Jobs Recovery Is 'Low Quality' So Far

By Dec 11, 2020
RegionTrack

Oklahoma wasn’t hit as hard by job losses in the COVID-driven downturn as the rest of the country, but its job recovery hasn’t been nearly as fast, either.

More than half of U.S. jobs lost from February to April have been recovered. Oklahoma has regained less than half. Tulsa is doing even worse, with a little more than one-third recovered.