"Migrating to Prison: America's Obsession With Locking Up Immigrants"

  • Aired Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Denver University law professor Cesar Cuauhtemoc Garcia Hernandez has been a harsh critic of U-S immigration policy, and has helped coin a word to describe that policy, "crimmigation." A term which refers to how immigration law, at one time, was a civil law proceeding, but today has merged with criminal law. Roughly 400,000 migrants are imprisoned each year, far more than Professor Garcia Hernandez says is necessary. Today's immigration detainee may be surprising. While most are applying for asylum, or held for illegal border crossings, many more are legal or protected residents who have run afoul of a minor law violation, many of which may have occurred years ago. Garcia Hernandez writes of some of the more egregious cases he's run across in his book, "Migrating to Prison: America's Obsession with Locking Up Immigrants." He is an associate professor of law at the University of Denver and writes the crimmigation.com legal blog.

Immigration Law
Illegal Immigration
Migration
Immigrant Detainees
Crimmigation

At any given time, anywhere from just over 100 to over 250 people are being held at the David L Moss Criminal Justice Center as immigrant detainees by U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, through the 287g program or as an ICE contract facility. Some are immigrants seeking asylum, others have been accused of a crime, some minor, others more serious. But upon arrival, they enter a strange amalgam where state law, federal law, and immigration law collide and intersect. 

The acclaimed journalist and bestselling author Daniel Okrent is our guest; he tells us about his new book, "The Guarded Gate: Bigotry, Eugenics, and the Law That Kept Two Generations of Jews, Italians, and Other European Immigrants Out of America." This book looks back to the 1920s is reveal a dark and forgotten chapter of American history -- a troubling era with serious implications for the present day.

Our guest is James F. Hollifield, a Professor of Political Science and Academic Director of the Tower Center at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas; he's also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (TCFR) titled "Back to the Future: Trump's Migration Policies and the New Nativism." Dr.