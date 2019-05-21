Minor Flooding Expected in Tulsa, Jenks and Bixby as Corps Increases Keystone Releases

After heavy rains Monday night and Tuesday morning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing releases from Keystone Dam.

Outflows will hit 160,000 cubic feet per second by 6 p.m. Tuesday, and they’ll remain at that level through the weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts the Arkansas River will pass 18 feet, its flood stage, around 1 a.m. Wednesday and likely remain around 18.4 feet through Sunday. Officials expect minor flooding along the Arkansas River in south Tulsa, Jenks and Bixby.

Tulsa: 121st to 131st from Arkansas River to Sheridan Road

Bixby: 151st to 161st from Memorial Drive to the Arkansas River

Bixby: 161st to 171st between Mingo Road and Garnett Road

Jenks: South of 91st Street and west of Elm Street

"There will be parts of River Parks that we would expect folks to see water in, but we don’t expect this to adversely impact the Gathering Place. At this rate, we don’t expect this to adversely affect Riverside Drive," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said the levee system is handling the additional water.

"The pumps are doing their jobs, and that’s at the convergence of Big Heart and Harlow Creek. This is along Newblock Park along Charles Page Boulevard," Keith said.

While officials said no homes should be affected, Tulsa Area Emergency Manager Joe Kralicek encouraged residents and businesses to be ready to leave if necessary. Kralicek said preparations should include a kit with food, water, medications and clothes; moving valuables off the floor; and contacting utility companies to have gas and electricity turned off.