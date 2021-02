6:31 a.m. newscast

Monday's top stories:

• The Oklahoma state legislature begins their 2021 session Monday, and Gov. Kevin Stitt will deliver his third State of the State address.

• State officials have announced the winners of $2 billion in contracts for managed care of Oklahoma's expanded Medicaid program.

• The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Sand Springs Police Department in what officials say appears to be a triple murder-suicide discovered at a home on Saturday.