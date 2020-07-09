New COVID-19 Infections Dip Slightly But Still Make for Oklahoma's 3rd-Highest Day on Record

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 603 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 18,496.

It was the state's third-highest number of new cases, following its biggest increase so far on Tuesday and its second-biggest jump yesterday.

Tulsa County had 122 of the new cases, increasing its total to 4,693.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, a measure of the trend in new infections, hit another high Thursday at 565. Tulsa County's declined slightly, from 147 to 145.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 declined slightly over the past 24 hours. As of Wednesday evening, 453 people were hospitalized statewide, five fewer than the day before but around levels seen in early April. Tulsa County hospitalizations increased by two, to 94.

According to state figures, several hospitals were out or nearly out of ICU beds, including Hillcrest South, St. John and St. Francis in Tulsa. Hillcrest Medical Center was down to about one-fourth of its ICU beds being available, and OSU Medical Center had less than half open.

Over the course of the pandemic, 1,893 people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday, bringing the death toll to 410. The state health department reported none happened in the past 24 hours. All were adults age 50 or older.

The state health department reported 562 additional patients as recovered from COVID-19, raising that total to 14,100. Patients are considered recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. The state has 3,986 active cases.

In Tulsa County, 166 additional patients are considered to have recovered for a total of 3,617, leaving the county with 1,044 active cases, a slight decrease from Wednesday.

Overall, the state's percentage of positive tests rose from 5% to 5.1%. Nearly 9% of tests reported Thursday were positive.