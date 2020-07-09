New COVID-19 Infections Dip Slightly But Still Make for Oklahoma's 3rd-Highest Day on Record

Credit National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 603 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 18,496.

It was the state's third-highest number of new cases, following its biggest increase so far on Tuesday and its second-biggest jump yesterday.

Tulsa County had 122 of the new cases, increasing its total to 4,693.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, a measure of the trend in new infections, hit another high Thursday at 565. Tulsa County's declined slightly, from 147 to 145.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 declined slightly over the past 24 hours. As of Wednesday evening, 453 people were hospitalized statewide, five fewer than the day before but around levels seen in early April. Tulsa County hospitalizations increased by two, to 94.

According to state figures, several hospitals were out or nearly out of ICU beds, including Hillcrest South, St. John and St. Francis in Tulsa. Hillcrest Medical Center was down to about one-fourth of its ICU beds being available, and OSU Medical Center had less than half open.

Over the course of the pandemic, 1,893 people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday, bringing the death toll to 410. The state health department reported none happened in the past 24 hours. All were adults age 50 or older.

The state health department reported 562 additional patients as recovered from COVID-19, raising that total to 14,100. Patients are considered recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. The state has 3,986 active cases.

In Tulsa County, 166 additional patients are considered to have recovered for a total of 3,617, leaving the county with 1,044 active cases, a slight decrease from Wednesday.

Overall, the state's percentage of positive tests rose from 5% to 5.1%. Nearly 9% of tests reported Thursday were positive.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Oklahoma Follows Record COVID-19 Day with New 2nd Highest Increase in Cases, 3 More Dead

By Jul 8, 2020
NIAID-RML

Updated July 9, 12:05 p.m. after an update to Tulsa County deaths. 

Updated July 8, 6:12 p.m. with latest hospitalization numbers. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 673 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 17,893.

Tulsa County had 206 of the new cases, pushing its total to 4,571.

Bynum Tells Tulsans Not To Wait For Mask Mandate: 'Step Up And Do It Yourselves'

By Jul 8, 2020
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

With COVID-19 infection rates soaring both in Tulsa County and statewide, Mayor G.T. Bynum struck a familiar note at a Wednesday press conference, exhorting Tulsans to wear masks while also maintaining that he does not believe a policy requiring them is currently necessary.

"The reason we haven't done it yet to date is because we have not been told that there is just no other option and we have to do it," Bynum said.

Bynum has previously said he would implement such a policy if advised to do so by Dr. Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department.

Norman City Council Votes To Mandate Masks

By Jul 8, 2020

The Norman City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a mandatory mask ordinance.

The measure passed 8-1 at the virtual meeting, and applies to public places including stores, retail establishments, houses of worship, among others.

"By God, if Texas can do it, then we can do it too," Mayor Breea Clark said before the motion passed. "Our residents are worth it."

"The lives of Norman residents are worth fighting for," Clark tweeted late Tuesday evening.