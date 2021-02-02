New COVID Case Averages And Hospitalizations Keep Falling, But 38 More Reported Dead

Updated Feb. 2, 3:40 p.m.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 1,296 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 392,164.

Tulsa County had 297 of Tuesday's cases. Its total now stands at 64,677, second to Oklahoma County's 75,542.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 2,288 to 2,249. The average has stayed below 3,000 for 15 days. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average dropped from 413 to 409. It has stayed below 500 for 14 days. The record is 647, set Jan. 9. Oct. 29 was the last time the seven-day average was below 100.

The state reported 38 deaths. When deaths occurred is not immediately reported. Four deaths were in Tulsa County: a man 36 to 49 years old, and three men 65 or older.

Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 3,602 Oklahomans. Tulsa County residents account for 593 deaths, the most in the state. The state has reported an average of 39.9 deaths the past seven days.

There were 1,206 Oklahomans with positive COVID tests hospitalized on Monday evening, 85 fewer than on Friday. The highest number so far was 1,994 hospitalized on Jan. 5. There were 342 COVID-positive Oklahomans in intensive care units on Monday, 35 fewer than on Friday. KWGS is basing hospitalization and ICU bed numbers on the total across all types of facilities. The state changed to reporting just acute care hospitals but still gives numbers for focus, rehabilitation and tribal facilities.

According to the state health department, Tulsa County had 287 COVID-positive residents hospitalized as of Monday evening, two more than on Friday. The state's reporting change does not affect regional numbers.

Over the course of the pandemic, 21,996 have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Monday, the state reported 9% of adult ICU beds and 17% of medical surgery beds available across all facility types. Also as of Monday, two of Oklahoma's eight hospital regions are at tier three of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning 20% to 40% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 for at least three consecutive days. The Tulsa, central, southwest and southeast regions are currently at tier two. The northwest and east central regions are at tier one. The OKC region has hovered at 27% the past three days.

The state health department reported 2,662 additional patients as recovered on Tuesday, bringing the total to 360,702. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 27,860 active cases of COVID-19, 1,404 fewer than the day before. The record is 43,163, set Jan. 11.

Tulsa County reported 526 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 59,593. The county has 4,491 active cases, 233 fewer than the day before. The record is 6,731, set Jan. 11.

The state's reported overall positive test rate was 11.4% on Monday, unchanged for two weeks. Out of 29,609 tests reported on Monday, 12.2% were positive. Each positive test does not necessarily represent a unique individual.

The state used to report its cumulative positive test rate, a metric used by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It is calculated by dividing the number of cases by the number of negative tests plus the number of cases. As of Monday, that rate was 12.2%, up 0.1 percentage points from Friday.

Johns Hopkins uses the different rate to compare states that may track testing differently. It notes the ideal way to calculate the positivity rate is dividing the number of people who test positive by the number of people who are tested, which is how Oklahoma's overall rate is calculated.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.

Correction: This story's headline originally said 36 deaths were reported Tuesday.