New COVID Cases Stay Down, But Oklahoma Coming Off Deadliest Weeks Of Pandemic To Date

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 1,763 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 374,853.

Tulsa County had 344 of Monday's cases. Its total now stands at 61,489, second to Oklahoma County's 72,919.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 2,587 to 2,577. The average has stayed below 3,000 for seven days. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average remained at 431 for a second straight day, its lowest point since Dec. 5. The record is 647, set Jan. 9.

Last week, the state reported 292 deaths, the most to date. On Monday, 14 deaths were reported: two men 50 to 64 years old, and 12 adults 65 or older. None was in Tulsa County. When deaths occurred is not immediately reported.

Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 3,293 Oklahomans. Oklahoma County leads the state with 543 deaths. Tulsa County is second with 541. The state has reported an average of 42.7 deaths the past seven days, the highest number to date.

There were 1,595 Oklahomans with positive COVID tests hospitalized on Friday evening, 39 fewer than on Thursday. The highest number so far was 1,994 hospitalized on Jan. 5. There were 433 COVID-positive Oklahomans in intensive care units on Friday, five fewer than on Thursday.

According to the state health department, Tulsa County had 342 COVID-positive residents hospitalized as of Friday evening, 15 fewer than on Thursday.

Over the course of the pandemic, 21,053 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, the state reported 8% of its adult ICU beds and 17% of its medical surgery beds were available. As of Friday, seven of Oklahoma's eight hospital regions are at tier three of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning 20% to 40% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 for at least three consecutive days. The northwest region is currently at tier two. The OKC region has hovered near 35% the past few days. The Tulsa region dropped to 19.5% on Friday.

The state health department reported 1,786 additional patients as recovered on Monday, bringing the total to 339,014. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 32,546 active cases of COVID-19, 37 fewer than the day before. The record is 43,163, set Jan. 11.

Tulsa County reported 320 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 55,639. The county has 5,309 active cases, 24 more than the day before. The record is 6,731, set Jan. 11.

The state's reported overall positive test rate was 11.4% on Friday, unchanged from Thursday. Out of 19,132 tests reported on Friday, 11.1% were positive. Each positive test does not necessarily represent a unique individual.

The state used to report its cumulative positive test rate, a metric used by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It is calculated by dividing the number of cases by the number of negative tests plus the number of cases. As of Friday, that rate was 12%, unchanged from Thursday.

Johns Hopkins uses the different rate to compare states that may track testing differently. It notes the ideal way to calculate the positivity rate is dividing the number of people who test positive by the number of people who are tested, which is how Oklahoma's overall rate is calculated.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.